Another Muslim leader shot dead in eastern DR Congo

A view of the main highway in the city centre of DR Congo capital Kinshasa.

Photo credit: File | AFP

By  AFP

A Muslim leader was shot dead after evening prayers Tuesday in Beni, in the troubled east of Democratic Republic of Congo, local community leaders said, the second such killing this month.

