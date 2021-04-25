Ugandan government proposes more tax on fuel

  • On Thursday, the government presented a revised budget for the 2021/2022 financial year, with the overall figure rising from an earlier proposed USh41 trillion to USh44 trillion.

The Ugandan government intends to increase the tax per litre of petrol and diesel by USh100 in order to increase revenue in the next financial year, junior Finance minister David Bahati has said.

