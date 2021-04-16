Worry in Uganda as fuel prices shoot up twice in four days

Kampala petrol station

Attendants refuel a car at a petrol station in Kampala. The current high fuel prices are attributed to the dynamics of the international oil market.

Photo credit: Alex Esagala | Daily Monitor
monitor

By  Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

  • Mr Daniel Birungi, executive director of the Uganda Manufacturers Association, said the increase in pump prices only complicates the already dire economic situation.

Fuel prices in Uganda have gone up twice in four days, with the trend expected to continue due to the increase of crude oil prices inn the international market.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. PRIME The nine lives of Chebukati

  2. Nation Media Group bags two awards at the ‘Oscars of Design’

  3. Law change advocates race against time to beat deadlines

  4. Separating facts from fiction on the BBI proposals

  5. Reopening of BBI report splits Raila’s legal team

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.