Ghana's active Covid-19 cases surpass 7,500

PPE in Ghana

Factory workers in Accra, Ghana, check personal protective equipment for frontline health workers at a factory commissioned by the government in April 2020.


Photo credit: Nipah Dennis | AFP

By  Xinhua

Xinhua News Agency

Accra,

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Baringo loss leaves Gideon Moi fighting for his survival

  2. US has 'concerns' on Covid info from China after WHO probe

  3. Ghana's active Covid-19 cases surpass 7,500

  4. ICJ rejects Kenya's request to delay Somalia case

  5. 179 more contract Covid-19

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.