South Sudan's Central Bank governor contracts Covid-19

South Sudan Central Bank Governor Dier Tong

South Sudan Central Bank Governor Dier Tong during a press conference in Juba in November 2020.

Photo credit: Garang A. Malak | Nation Media Group

By  Garang A. Malak

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • On Tuesday, four senior officials working in the Office of the President, including Press Secretary Ateny Wek Ateny, announced that they had contracted the virus. 

Juba,

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. 179 more contract Covid-19

  2. Experts raise questions after South Sudan introduces higher value banknote

  3. I will not resign, Ruto tells Uhuru

  4. Uhuru dares Ruto to resign

    Uhuru launches projects in Nairobi

  5. Gideon faults Baringo MCAs for shooting down BBI proposals

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.