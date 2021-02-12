Covid deaths in Africa jump 40pc in one month: WHO

Covid-19 testing

A health worker collects a sample from Wilson Barrack, a resident of Kibera, Nairobi.

Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

By  AFP

Brazzaville

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Court allows Mwilu to continue serving as acting CJ

  2. 1.2 million African children at risk of stunted growth

  3. ICC elects prosecutor to replace Bensouda

  4. Baringo MCAs blamed for rejecting BBI Bill

  5. No new Covid-19 deaths in Kenya as cases rise by 260

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.