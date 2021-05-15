Four security officers killed in South Sudan road ambush

South Sudan National Police Service

SSNPS (South Sudan National Police Service) police officers sit on the back of a pickup truck while they gather ahead of patrolling the streets of Juba, South Sudan on April 9, 2020. 

Photo credit: Alex McBride | AFP

By  AFP

Four security officers working for a state governor in South Sudan have been killed in a road ambush, a spokesman said Friday, amid a surge in attacks along key trade routes in the country.

