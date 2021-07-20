Food aid convoy headed for Ethiopia's Tigray attacked

Ethiopian refugees

Ethiopian refugees who fled fighting in Tigray province queue for food at the Um Rakuba camp in Sudan's eastern Gedaref province, on November 21, 2020. 

Photo credit: Ashraf Shazly | AFP

By  AFP

A convoy bearing food for Ethiopia's war-hit Tigray came under attack at the weekend, the United Nations said Monday, dealing a further blow to aid distribution in a region threatened with famine.

