Ethiopia slams Arab League 'meddling' on Nile mega dam

Abiy Ahmed

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed speaks at the House of Peoples Representatives in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on November 30, 2020.

Photo credit: AFP

By  Tesfa-Alem Tekle

Ethiopia Correspondent

Nation Media Group

Ethiopia has once again accused the Arab League of meddling with the country's massive dam project, known as Ethiopia Grand Renaissance Dam (GERD), in a protest letter filed to the United Nations.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. PRIME Why there’s a huge gap between Covid cases and recoveries

  2. PRIME Raila: My terms for Nasa trio

  3. PRIME Jubilee: Uhuru allies divided over rebrand

  4. South Sudan: War and hunger scar world's newest country

  5. From hope to despair: South Sudan marks 10 troubled years

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.