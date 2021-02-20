Ethiopia seeks AU support in resolving border row with Sudan

Sudanese army soldiers in Sudan on August 31, 2019. Since September 2020, the border between Sudan and Ethiopia has been witnessing rising tensions and skirmishes between the two sides. 

The Ethiopian government has called for the invention of African countries in finding a peaceful resolution of the border dispute the country has with Sudan.

