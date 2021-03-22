Ethiopia vaccinates 1,400, says 'no serious' side-effects from Covid jab

A medical staff injects Covid-19 vaccine on a man's arm.

Photo credit: Shutterstock

By  Tesfa-Alem Tekle

Ethiopia Correspondent

Nation Media Group

Ethiopia on Saturday reported some 35 cases of Covid-19 vaccine side-effects since the horn of Africa nation begun administering the AstraZeneca jab one week ago.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Media personality Lorna Irungu dies

  2. Family loses 5 members at Magufuli’s farewell

  3. Jubilee, ODM reveal plans for grassroots polls

  4. Uhuru: Magufuli taught us Africa doesn't need foreign aid

    DNMAGUFULI0111aa

  5. China detains three tourists for vandalising Great Wall

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.