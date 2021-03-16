Countries halting AstraZeneca vaccine

Covid vaccine

Denmark is the first country on March 11 to say it will suspend use of the AstraZeneca vaccine as a precautionary measure.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  AFP

A dozen countries, including France, Italy and Germany, have suspended AstraZeneca's Covid-19 shots because of fears over blood clots and other possible side effects.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. PRIME Tanzania politicians flee to Kenya

  2. China refuses to budge on Xinjiang despite US pressure

  3. Kenya’s Covid cases rise by over 1,000

  4. Why Sonko's lawyers have quit his case

    Lawyer John Khamiwa

  5. Thai PM gets AstraZeneca jab as rollout resumes

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.