Ethiopia looks to Kenya for tourism ideas

Ethiopia tourism

An ancient gate in Harar, a historic city, some 500km east of Addis Ababa in Ethiopia. It is among the sites the country is marketing as alternatives to troubled Tigray.

Photo credit: Aggrey Mutambo | Nation Media Group

By  Aggrey Mutambo

Senior Diplomatic Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • To Ethiopia, the programme is to market alternative sites in the country, away from Tigray region which hosts some of the oldest heritage sites listed by Unesco.

Ethiopian authorities are looking to neighbour Kenya to boost tourism earnings from alternative sites, nearly a year after the country’s north was plunged into a conflict that hurt the hospitality industry.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.