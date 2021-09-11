Ethiopia renews call for Sudan to withdraw forces as border row escalates

Abiy Ahmed

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

Photo credit: File | AFP

By  Tesfa-Alem Tekle

Ethiopia Correspondent

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Relations between Sudan and Ethiopia are increasingly deteriorating over a disputed border area of al-Fashaga.

The Ethiopian government has once again called on neighbouring Sudan to withdraw its forces from and engage in dialogue for a lasting solution to an escalating border row.

