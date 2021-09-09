Kenya, Estonia urge joint effort on Covid-19, climate change

Uhuru Kenyatta, Kersti Kaljulaid

President Uhuru Kenyatta with Estonia's Kersti Kaljulaid at State House, Nairobi, at the start of her official visit to Kenya on September 9, 2021.

Photo credit: PSCU

By  Aggrey Mutambo

Senior Diplomatic Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • They said increased investment, digital transformation and trade will be crucial to boost their ties and also discussed issues directly affecting everyone in the world, rich or poor: the Covid-19 Pandemic and climate change.

President Uhuru Kenyatta and visiting Estonian leader Kersti Kaljulaid say the world must cooperate to save itself from the effects of Covid-19 and climate change.

