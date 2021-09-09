Kenya, Estonia urge joint effort on Covid-19, climate change

President Uhuru Kenyatta and visiting Estonian leader Kersti Kaljulaid say the world must cooperate to save itself from the effects of Covid-19 and climate change.

The two leaders issued their call after a meeting at State House, Nairobi, on Thursday, after the Estonian leader arrived for her first visit to the country.

They said increased investment, digital transformation and trade will be crucial to boost their ties and also discussed issues directly affecting everyone in the world, rich or poor: the Covid-19 Pandemic and climate change.

“The devastating effects caused by Covid-19, on a global scale, require immediate and effective action by the international community as a whole," they said in a joint communique.

The two Presidents agreed on the need for universal access to vaccines and urged the international community to increase sharing, to ensure vaccination for all.

Ms Kaljulaid arrived on Wednesday night in a low-profile trip which was nonetheless filled with significance.

The leader, who will end her term later this year, has been a vocal campaigner for women's right. She is the UN Global Advocate for Every Woman and Every Child, an ambassadorial role to promote the rights of women and children.

Security council

Both Kenya and Estonia are serving on the UN Security Council as non-permanent members until the end of 2022.

The two leaders say the council is an important platform to push for solutions to challenges affecting everyone.

“The two Heads of State emphasised the urgent need to address climate change and its impacts on the environment and the need to increase global efforts in this regard.

“They embraced multilateralism as the most appropriate path for economic and social recovery in times of the pandemic.”

The UN members are expected to meet later in November in Glasgow for a conference of parties, COP26, to a climate framework agreement.

Estonia, a member of the European Union has often played its roles in Africa through the EU. In fact, it only has one resident embassy on African soil in Cairo.

On Thursday, President Kaljulaid said she supports the recent Economic Partnership Agreement between the European Union and the East African Community (EPA).

The EPA was supposed to provide for certain privileges for goods from East African Community into the EU market in exchange for a progressive access for EU goods into the region. But only Kenya started implementing the deal after other EAC members cited lack of protection for their local industries.

Tech matters

Estonia is considered one of the most digitalised countries in the world.

President Kaljulaid was expected to meet with Safaricom chiefs, officials of tax-hailing app Bolt and senior officials at the Ministry of Education at separate times, as well as attend a business-to-business event at the Strathmore Business School in Nairobi.

The European Union member state was among the pioneers of e-voting, trialing online voting for municipal elections in 2015. It has continued to implement the system and Ms Kaljulaid herself was (partially) elected electronically.

The country runs e-ID system, one of the most advanced in the world which allows owners to sign on travel documents or even insurance certification remotely. It means that people can apply for travel documents without setting foot in the bureau.

They also have something they call an e-residency permit which allows people including those outside the country to access certain services electronically. The country had been known for e-schooling, long before Covid-19 forced schools to implement one.

In Estonia, parents can remotely check their children’s performance at school and contact teachers directly, remotely.

Other digitalised services in Estonia include delivery services by robots, e-medical prescriptions, mobile parking, learning the local language and filing taxes.

Kenya has tried launching these services too, but some like the school laptop project and a centralised ID system have not yet kicked off. The laptop project, promised in 2013, has been embroiled in procurement controversy and is almost stalled.

Estonia though has said it will leverage on its IT specialty to improve its business ties with the continent. According to the country’s ten-year Regional Strategy to 2030, it plans to open a full embassy in Nairobi by next year.