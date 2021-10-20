Ethiopia admits carrying out airstrikes in Mekelle

Ethiopian soldiers

Ethiopian National Defence Forces soldiers shout slogans after finishing their training in the field of Dabat on September 14, 2021.

Photo credit: AFP

By  Tesfa-Alem Tekle

Ethiopia Correspondent

Nation Media Group

Just hours after fervent denials, Ethiopia has admitted to carrying out Monday's deadly airstrikes that hit two locations in Mekelle, the capital of the troubled northern Tigray region.

