Energy-stricken S.Africa weighs need to save climate and keep lights on

solar panels south africa

Rows of solar panels in landscape, side view, Cape Town, Western Cape, South Africa. 

Photo credit: Zero Creatives | AFP

By  AFP

When you fly into Johannesburg, solar panels seem to gleam everywhere, from the roofs of mansions and small township homes alike.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.