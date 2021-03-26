Egypt suspends traffic in Suez Canal as crews try to free grounded ship

The Suez Canal in Egypt.

Photo credit: AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Oil prices have dived more than one per cent in a rollercoaster week for the commodity, partly because of the Suez Canal accident.
  • Salvage experts warned the shut-down could last days or even weeks, potentially forcing businesses to re-route cargo ships around the southern tip of Africa in a blow to global supply networks.

The owners of a giant container vessel blocking the Suez Canal said Thursday they faced "extreme difficulty" refloating it as Egypt temporarily closed one of the world's busiest shipping lanes.

