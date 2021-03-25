How a popular movement could threaten Idriss Déby's 30-year rule

Idriss Deby Itno Chad president

Chad President Idriss Deby Itno (centre). 

Photo credit: Menahem Kahana | AFP

By  The Conversation

What you need to know:

  • Déby is an experienced military man who first joined the army in the 1970s during the former French colony’s civil war.
  • He eventually became commander in chief of the armed forces under former president Hissène Habré who served from 1982 to 1990.
  • During this election period only Déby and his ruling Patriotic Salvation Movement have been allowed to campaign.

Chadian President Idriss Déby Itno, who has ruled since 1990, is gearing up to take on his sixth mandate as head of state. Elections are scheduled for 11 April 2021. And the country’s 2018 constitution allows him to stay in office, if elected, until 2033.

