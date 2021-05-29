DRC says previous report of fresh volcanic eruption is false alarm

Goma volcano

Residents of Goma in the DR Congo are seen leaving after an evacuation order has been given on May 27, 2021. 

Photo credit: Guerchom Ndebo | AFP
Patrick Ilunga

By  Patrick Ilunga  &  Xinhua

What you need to know:

  • The Mount Nyiragongo volcano erupted on May 22, killing at least 32 people, according to the local government.

Kinshasa,

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. PRIME Uhuru in Kisumu: A visit like no other

  2. PRIME Tea agency offers farmers poisoned chalice

  3. Former Kibwezi MP Kalembe Ndile dies

  4. Vietnam discovers new hybrid virus variant

  5. PRIME Ruto’s fears ahead of 2022

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.