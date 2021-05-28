'Limnic eruption': DR Congo's volcano nightmare

Volcano

This handout satellite image released on May 25, 2021 by Maxar Technologies shows an overview before the eruption of the Mt Nyiragongo volcano near Goma, Democratic Republic of Congo.

Photo credit: Maxar Technologies

By  AFP

Orders on Thursday to evacuate Goma, a city lying in the shadow of DR Congo's Mount Nyiragongo volcano, have shed light on a rare but potentially catastrophic risk -- a "limnic eruption," when volcanic activity combined with a deep lake can spew out lethal, suffocating gas.

