Volcano death toll rises as aftershocks shake DR Congo

Debris engulfs buildings in Bushara village

Debris engulfs buildings in Bushara village, Nyiragongo, near Goma, on May 23, 2021 after a volcanic eruption of Mount Nyiragongo in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.

Photo credit: Justin Katumwa | AFP

By  AFP

Five people were found choked to death on toxic fumes from the eruption of eastern DR Congo's Nyiragongo volcano on Monday, as strong aftershocks rocked the city of Goma.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Court of Appeal gets new president

  2. PRIME Why police officer traded in the gun for fish monger’s hat

  3. Case against impeachment of Wajir's Mohamed Abdi referred to CJ

  4. PRIME FBI drawn into probe of Bashir's murder

  5. Seven killed in Ethiopia militant ambush

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.