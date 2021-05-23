Lava reaches Goma airport in DR Congo after volcano erupts

The red sky is seen after the Nyiragongo volcano erupted in the Democratic Republic of the Congo as seen from the border in Gisenyi, Rwanda on May 22, 2021.

Photo credit: Simon Wohlfahrt | AFP

By  AFP

A lava flow reached the airport of the Democratic Republic of Congo's eastern city of Goma early Sunday after the eruption of the Mount Nyiragongo volcano, an official said.

