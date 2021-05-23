Rwanda opens borders to hundreds fleeing DRC volcanic eruption

Nyiragongo volcano

Goma residents are seen leaving the city following a sudden activity of the Nyiragongo volcano on May 22, 2021. Rwanda has opened its borders to accommodate hundreds of people fleeing the city of Goma following the volcanic eruption.

Photo credit: Guerchom Ndebo | AFP
Patrick Ilunga

By  Patrick Ilunga

Correspondent in Kinshasa

Nation Media Group

Kinshasa

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. PRIME Wanted: Prison sergeant who ran Sh200m con syndicate

  2. Ex-BBC chief steps down from high-profile job over Diana probe

  3. PRIME BBI legal fight goes to Court of Appeal

  4. DRC volcano lava flow halts in Goma suburbs

  5. Uhuru’s aides plot life after 2022 polls

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.