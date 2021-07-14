DRC and Burundi sign trade, development agreements

DR Congo President Felix Tshisekedi and Burundi's Evariste Ndayishimiye. They have signed agreements on cooperation.

Photo credit: AFP
Patrick Ilunga

By  Patrick Ilunga

Correspondent in Kinshasa

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Cooperation between the two countries will result in them securing their land and sea borders in a bid to eradicate rebels, President Ndayishimiye says.

Kinshasa,

