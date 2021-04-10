Djibouti elections seen as tricky balance between democracy and stability

Djibouti's incumbent President Ismail Omar Guelleh (C) casts his ballot at the Ras-Dika district polling station in the capital Djibouti on April 9, 2021. 

Photo credit: Tony Karumba | AFP

By  Aggrey Mutambo

Senior Diplomatic Writer

Nation Media Group

  • The landslide victory suggests that Djibouti’s partners are willing to look the other way when the vote falls short of certain principles of democracy, as long as stability is guaranteed. 

Djibouti President Ismael Omar Guelleh will begin his fifth term in office after collecting the highest vote percentage since he came to power in 1999, even as various opposition groups boycotted the polls.

