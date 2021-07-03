Death toll rises to 10 in suicide bombing in Somalia

Mogadishu,

At least 10 people were killed and nine others injured when a suicide bomber blew himself up at a busy restaurant at Jubba junction in the Somali capital Mogadishu, police and witnesses said on Friday.

A police officer who did not want to be named told Xinhua that a suicide bomber detonated an explosive vest at a coffee restaurant, resulting in casualties.

"We can confirm that 10 people died in the blast and nine others sustained injuries. The death toll could rise," he said.

Witnesses reported the blast, saying they heard a huge blast in Shibis district of Mogadishu.

"We heard the blast and then learned that a restaurant was hit," a witness, Ahmed Abdi, said.

Other witnesses said the huge blast destroyed buildings nearby.

No one has claimed responsibility for the latest attack but Al-Qaeda allied terrorist group, Al-Shabaab, usually stages such attacks in the city.

Al-Shabaab menace

Somalia's government on Saturday condemned the suicide bombing, saying: "The horrific and callous attack by Al-Shabaab terrorists shows they targeting innocent people which makes it our duty to co-operate together to fight terrorism," Prime Minister Mohamed Roble said in a statement.

The scene of the attack is near National Intelligence and Security Agency headquarters and the eatery is frequented by security forces.

The Ministry of Information, Culture and Tourism said the attack occurred during a busy hour where the victims were enjoying tea at a local eatery. The ministry said the terrorist group has once again proven that its violence has no bounds and will kill indiscriminately.

"Al-Shabaab only strives to cause pain, destruction and chaos. These ideals have no place in a free Somalia," it said in a statement issued in Mogadishu.

Investigation on

An investigation into Friday evening's attack by suspected Al-Shabaab militants is still ongoing to establish the motive of the attack.

It said the Somali National Army and special forces Danab will work tirelessly for the people of Somalia to live in peace, prosperity and free from Al-Shabaab's indiscriminate crimes.

The militant group was routed from Mogadishu in 2011 by the allied forces and has had to abandon most of its strongholds, but it still controls vast rural areas and remains the key threat to peace in Somalia.