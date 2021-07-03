Death toll rises to 10 in suicide bombing in Somalia

Mogadishu car bomb

People gather at the scene of twin car bombs that exploded within moments of each other in the Somali capital Mogadishu on November 9, 2018. A suicide bombing at a Mogadishu restaurant on July 2, 2021 has left at least 10 people dead.

Photo credit: Abdirazak Hussein Frah | AFP

By  Xinhua

Xinhua News Agency

What you need to know:

  • No one has claimed responsibility for the latest attack but al-Qaida allied terrorist group, Al-Shabaab usually stages such attacks in the city.

Mogadishu,

