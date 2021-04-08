Death toll in Sudan Darfur clashes rises to 132: governor

Clashes in Sudan's West Darfur region have left at least 132 people dead.

By  AFP

Intercommunal clashes in Sudan's West Darfur region have left at least 132 people dead in recent days, its governor said Thursday.

