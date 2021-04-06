At least 40 dead in fighting in Sudan's Darfur: UN

Refugees fleeing conflict in Sudan's western Darfur region carry belongings home at dusk. 

Photo credit: File | Finbarr O'Reilly | Reuters

By  AFP

At least 40 people have been killed and 58 injured in three days of clashes in Sudan's West Darfur state, the United Nations said Monday.

