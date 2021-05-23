Covid-19: South Africa's Western Cape moving toward third wave

Cape Town,

Figures show that South Africa's Western Cape Province, which hosts the legislative capital Cape Town, is moving toward the third wave of Covid-19, a provincial official said on Sunday.

The province located in the southwest end of the nation is currently facing a resurgence of the pandemic as it has seen increases in case numbers every day over the past 12 days, Premier of the Western Cape Alan Winde said in a statement, while emphasizing the personal behavior in preventing the spread of the Covid-19 as the most important factor in slowing down the occurrence of the third wave, which could arrive in two to three weeks on the current trajectory.

He assured the public that the province is fully prepared for the surge in cases with a five-point plan, including changing community behaviors, surveillance and outbreak response.

Winde also said the province has enough beds, oxygen and staff to deal with the third wave.

Western Cape is one of the hardest-hit provinces in the pandemic in all nine provinces in South Africa.