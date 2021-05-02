Covid-19: Angola receives $50m EuropeanBank support 

João Lourenço

Angolan President Joao Lourenco.

Photo credit: Ampe Rogerio | AFP

By  Arnaldo Vieira

Angola will receive $ 50 million from the European Investment Bank to purchase Covid-19 vaccines, the country’s President João Lourenço said on Friday.

