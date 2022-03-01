China-Africa trade ‘hit all-time high in 2021’

China-Africa Trade

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi (Left) is received by his Kenyan counterpart, Raychelle Omamo at the Sarova Whitesands Hotel where they met for a bilateral meeting. China has remained Africa's largest trading partner for 12 consecutive years.

Photo credit: File | AFP

By  Xinhua

Xinhua News Agency

China-Africa trade has bucked the global economic downward trend, and analysts believe it has contributed to the African economy's resilience in the face of Covid-19 challenges.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.