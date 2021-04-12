Chad votes with 30-year ruler Idriss Deby poised for sixth win

Chad elections

Chadian President Idriss Deby Itno casts his ballot at a polling station in N'djamena, on April 11, 2021.
 

Photo credit: Marco Longari |AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Deby urged voters at his final rally on Friday to "turn out massively", but many residents have voiced disinterest in an election whose outcome already appears certain.

Chad headed into presidential elections Sunday with Idriss Deby Itno, ruler for the last three decades, set to win a sixth term.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. PRIME The Mt Kenya headache in Raila, Ruto deal

  2. PRIME Ruto or Raila on the ballot? The hurdles ahead

  3. India bans export of crucial Covid-19 drug

  4. DMX: Dogs for life

  5. Covid-19: India stops export of key drug

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.