Cameroon violence kills 32 as thousands flee

Cameroon

The fighting in the Far North region broke out on Tuesday, authorities said.

Photo credit: File

By  Ndi Eugene Ndi

Nation Correspondent, Yaounde, Cameroon.

Clashes between fishermen and herders in Cameroon have killed 32 people and forced thousands to flee to neighboring Chad for safety, the UN refugee agency, UNHCR, said Thursday.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.