Fishermen-Herders conflict leaves 12 dead in Cameroon

Cameroon

The fighting in the Far North region broke out on Tuesday, authorities said.

Photo credit: File

By  Ndi Eugene Ndi

Nation Correspondent, Yaounde, Cameroon.

At least a dozen people were killed and 48 others wounded in clashes between cattle breeders and fishermen on Tuesday in the Far North region of Cameroon, authorities announced Thursday.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.