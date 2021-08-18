11,000 Cameroonians flee to Chad after communal violence

The fighting in the Far North region broke out on Tuesday, authorities said.

At least 11,000 people, mostly women and children, have fled inter-communal clashes between fishermen and herders in Cameroon.

