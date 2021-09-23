Burundi accuses opposition leader Alexis Sinduhije of 'terrorist acts'

Burundi opposition leader Alexis Sinduhije

Alexis Sinduhije, Burundi's exiled opposition politician, is pictured at a rally in Bujumbura in 2010.


 

Photo credit: Esdras Ndikumana | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The president of the opposition Movement for Solidarity and Development (MSD), Sinduhije lives in exile in Belgium.

Burundi has issued an international arrest warrant against exiled opposition politician Alexis Sinduhije, accusing him of leading a group responsible for multiple "terrorist acts", the country's attorney general said.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.