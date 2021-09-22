'Hotel Rwanda' hero sentenced to 25 years on terror charges 

Paul Rusesabagina

"Hotel Rwanda" hero Paul Rusesabagina (right) who is charged with terrorism.  A court will on September 20, 2021 deliver its verdict in the case.

Photo credit: Simon Wohlfahrt | AFP

By  AFP

Paul Rusesabagina, the "Hotel Rwanda" hero who became a fiercely outspoken government critic, was sentenced on Monday to 25 years in prison on terrorism charges after what his supporters labelled a politically motivated show trial.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.