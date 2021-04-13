Burkina ex-president Blaise Compaore to be tried for Thomas Sankara murder

Burkina Faso former President Blaise Compaore

A file picture taken on November 12, 2008 shows ex-Burkina Faso President Blaise Compaore attending a high-level meeting at the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) headquarters in Geneva.

Photo credit: Fabrice Coffrini | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Compaore and 13 others were being charged with harming state security, complicity in murder and complicity in the concealment of corpses, lawyer Guy Herve Kam told AFP.

The exiled former president of Burkina Faso, Blaise Compaore, is to be tried for the murder of the man he ousted in a 1987 coup, Thomas Sankara, lawyers told AFP on Tuesday.

In the headlines

