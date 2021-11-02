Breaking News: Ministry orders half-term break after wave of student unrest

Nigeria building collapse kills at least six

Nigeria building collapse

A worker gestures as he complains that the rescue team is late while standing in the rubble of a 21-storey building under construction that collapsed at Ikoyi district of Lagos, on November 1, 2021.

Photo credit: AFP
logo

By  Mohammed Momoh

West Africa Correspondent

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • According to officials, about 50 people are feared trapped in the rubble.
  • Four people were rescued alive and three more were treated for minor injuries.

At least six people have died in Nigeria’s commercial hub of Lagos after a 21-storey building under construction collapsed on Monday.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.