Botswana unearths second huge diamond in weeks

Diamond

A member of the Botswana cabinet holds a 1,174-carat diamond in Gaborone, Botswana, on July 7, 2021

Photo credit: AFP

By  AFP

An exceptionally large and white 1,174-carat diamond stone has been unearthed in Botswana, a mining company announced Wednesday, trumping another huge precious stone found in the country last month.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.