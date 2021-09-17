As world celebrates democracy, Somalia media yearn for more freedoms

Somalia's journalists

Somalia's journalists at a past training on coverage of female genital mutilation, under the UNFPA programme.

Photo credit: Courtesy
By  Abdulkadir Khalif  &  Aggrey Mutambo

What you need to know:

  • In a declaration to mark the UN day meant for celebrating civil liberties, Somalia’s youth and media lobbies said the ongoing elections should establish leaders who will safeguard their freedoms.

Somalia’s youth and journalists said Wednesday that they want more freedoms and a government that can guarantee them, as the world marked the International Day of Democracy.

