Farmaajo appoints team to probe spy agent Ikran Tahlil's murder

Somalia's President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo

Somalia's President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed Farmajo delivers a speech during the Sustainable Blue Economy Conference at KICC in Nairobi, Kenya, on November 26, 2018. 

Photo credit: Yasuyoshi Chiba | AFP

By  Aggrey Mutambo

Senior Diplomatic Writer

Nation Media Group

Somalia President Mohamed Farmaajo on Monday appeared to yield to mounting pressure, announcing a team to investigate the circumstances under which spy agent Ikran Tahlil Farah vanished and died.

