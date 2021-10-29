Amisom denies it played role in Somalia violence that killed 120

The African Union Mission in Somalia (Amisom) has dismissed accusations that it had a hand in hostilities this week in Guri-el town in Galmudug state involving local militias and government forces in which 120 people reportedly died.

Militias loyal to the moderate Islamist group Ahlu Sunna Wal Jamaa fought units of the Somali National Army (SNA) and local Galmudug forces between Sunday and Wednesday.

But reports started circulating that Amisom soldiers participated in the fighting and supplied arms to the pro-government forces in the deadly clashes.

On Thursday, Amisom released a statement rejecting the accusations.

“The leadership of the African Union Mission in Somalia (Amisom) has noted with deep concern allegations that our forces were involved and extended support to the Somali Security Forces (SSF) in the fight that broke out between them and Ahlu Sunna Wal Jamaa,” Amisom said.

Amisom described the accusations as false, toxic and malicious, saying they were deliberately intended to cause disaffection between Amisom and Somali communities.

It added that Amisom operations, including military actions and support to SSF, are guided by the mandate provided by the AU Peace and Security Council and UN Security Council.

“They (the operations) are implemented in strict observance of the approved Concept of Operations and Rules of Engagement,” it added.

Amisom said the peacekeepers’ functions are to disrupt and degrade the Al-Qaeda-linked Al-Shabaab, help the SSF end terrorism and bring peace.

Heavy fighting that erupted on Sunday morning led to more than 120 deaths, including civilians, Somalia government officials said.

Amisom also said that it was working with Somali police as part of the National Elections Security Task Force and had increased its personnel in all constituencies, including in Galmudug.

“In fulfilment of this mandate, Amisom reinforced its forces in Dhusamarreb (the capital of Galmudug) for the purpose of securing the ongoing electoral process,” it said.

“Amisom is not to turn their guns against Somali stakeholders engaged in political disputes with other Somali stakeholders.”

On Wednesday, Ahlu Sunna Wal Jamaa agreed to a ceasefire following talks brokered by the local business community, ending days of bloodshed in Guri-el.

Media reports indicated that the group left town reportedly heading north to Godwiil.