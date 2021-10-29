Amisom denies it played role in Somalia violence that killed 120

Amisom troops in Somalia

Amisom troops on the outskirts of Burubow in Gedo region of Somalia.

Photo credit: File | AFP
By  Abdulkadir Khalif

Somalia Correspondent

Nation Media Group

The African Union Mission in Somalia (Amisom) has dismissed accusations that it had a hand in hostilities this week in Guri-el town in Galmudug state involving local militias and government forces in which 120 people reportedly died.

