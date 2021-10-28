Somalia militia agrees to ceasefire in central region

Somalia soldiers

Somali military forces supporting anti-government opposition leaders in Mogadishu. Somalia’s forces on Saturday battled regional militia in the centre of the country, killing a senior elite commander and several others. 

Photo credit: AFP
logo (14)

By  Aggrey Mutambo  &  Abdulkadir Khalif

Somalia militia, Ahlu Sunna Wal Jamaa (ASWJ), has agreed to a ceasefire following talks brokered by the local business community, ending days of bloodshed in Galmudug federal state.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.