Almost 600 Nigerians who fled Ukraine return home

Nigerian students, who just got evacuated from Ukraine amidst the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, disembark from a chartered plane after landing at the Nnamdi Azikwe Airport Abuja, Nigeria on March 4, 2022.

Photo credit: Kola Sulaimon | AFP

By  AFP

A batch of 174 Nigerians who fled Ukraine following the Russian invasion landed home late on Friday, bringing the total number of citizens evacuated to almost 600.

