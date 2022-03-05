Russia blocks Facebook, backs jail time for 'fake news'

Facebook

Social media staple Facebook was blocked over several instances of "discrimination" of Russian state media, according to media regulator Roskomnadzor.

Photo credit: Shutterstock

By  AFP

Russia on Friday blocked Facebook and moved to impose harsh jail terms for publishing "fake news" about the army as part of efforts to muffle dissent over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

