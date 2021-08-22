Africa's Covid-19 cases surpass 7.4m: Africa CDC

Addis Ababa

The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Africa reached 7,466,187 as of Saturday afternoon, the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.

The Africa CDC, the specialised healthcare agency of the African Union, said the death toll from the pandemic stood at 187,969.

It added that 6,578,403 patients across the continent have recovered from the disease so far.

South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia and Ethiopia are among the countries with the most cases on the continent, according to the agency.

South Africa has recorded the most Covid-19 cases in Africa with 2,666,964 cases, while Morocco reported 799,775 cases.