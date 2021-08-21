Covid-19: Ethiopian police arrest 3 over illegal sale of vaccines

Police in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia on Saturday arrested a man linked to the illegal sale of Covid-19 vaccines.This is the first time Ethiopia has reported an illegal sale of Covid-19 vaccines since it started administering the vaccines in March.The suspect was caught while he was negotiating to sell Chinese and US produced vaccines to two buyers who were also arrested.The arrests were made after Addis Ababa police got a tip-off from Dejach Wube residents in Arada Sub-City, Woreda 5.Upon searching the suspect the officers found 10 doses of the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine and three doses of the US Johnson and Johnson Covid-19 vaccines in his possession.Also found were 12 injection needles and three cold vaccine storage equipment.The suspect is yet to disclose how much he intended to sell the vaccines per dose. The vaccines are administered free of charge in Ethiopia. It is not yet clear how the suspect acquired the vaccines which are carefully kept in government health facilities and delivered to hospitals under strict safety measures.Addis Ababa police said they were working to find out which health facility the vaccines had been stolen from.The police urged the public to refrain from buying any drugs outside of health facilities and legal drug stores. They said that such products could cause serious harm, The Addis Ababa police has also urged the public to continue reporting such illegal activities to the police.Illegal sale of genuine and fake Covid-19 vaccines have risen as poor countries scramble to secure supplies for their citizens. As of early this month, Ethiopia, Africa's second-most populous nation, also with the highest Covid-19 caseload in East Africa, has administered over 2.2 million coronavirus vaccine doses.Ethiopia is reportedly among the countries hardest hit by the virus in Africa. Other counties are South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia and Egypt.A few days ago, the UK government donated 499,200 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine through the COVAX dose sharing mechanism to support Ethiopia's vaccination campaign.“These doses of the AZ vaccine will be used primarily as a second dose for those who have already received their first dose and will enhance our efforts to mitigate the pandemic," Ethiopian Health Minister Liya Tadesse said in her Twitter page.