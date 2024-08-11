8 baobab trees exported from Kenya to a botanical park in Georgia die 

All the eight Baobab trees exported from Kenya to a botanical park in Georgia Country have died.



The Adansonia digitata species from Kilifi County were purchased by George Gvasaliya in 2022 through the Ariba Weeds International Company to establish a botanical garden.



Former Georgia Prime Minister Bidzina Ivanishvili was behind the purchase and export of the Kilifi Baobabs.

Read: Irony of majestic baobab’s export amid Ruto plan for 15bn new trees



The administration of the park published a statement asserting that the National Movement and its controlled media are against the botanical park, which was opened in 2020 with funding from Mr Ivanishvili.

"They are persistently trying to destroy this unique initiative, along with its author and implementer. This is exactly what happened during the transplantation of some baobab trees from Kenya,” reads a statement posted in an article by Georgian News on Friday, August 9, 2024.

The statement said as soon as the matter became public, hidden politicians and their so-called non-governmental organizations, which have become their shadows, launched an ideological battle, this time on the African continent.

“Due to their false eavesdropping and alarmist complaints, the process of transplanting the plants, which was conducted in full compliance with the law, was significantly delayed,”.

The statement further stated that the 'Natsmovement' lies remain unchanged: fake news, complaints based on false accusations, and most importantly, endless phone calls to senior officials in various Kenyan agencies (including the country's president) aimed to derail this unique project.

To hinder the process, false hired experts were called in, facts were falsified, and Kenyan baobabs were mistakenly identified as Madagascar baobabs included in the Red Book. As a result, the project implementers had to repeatedly obtain the same conclusions, phytosanitary reports, and permits from various agencies. Precious time was lost in the never-ending bureaucratic vortex.

“Although justice eventually prevailed in Africa, and all the false accusations were dismissed by Kenyan courts and executive authorities, Mavan still managed to damage the project,” read the statement.



Due to the delays, the trees that were uprooted in 2021 could not reach Georgia until October 2023 because of artificially created obstacles.



It was only on November 8, 2023, that they were finally planted in the soil. Until then, the African 'giants' had to remain uprooted for nearly two years in completely unsuitable environmental conditions, where they also lacked proper maintenance.

Read: Agencies on the spot over ‘fishy’ baobab export deal



Unfortunately, this stress took its toll on these unique plants, and after 6-7 months of being planted in the ground in Georgia, all eight baobab trees withered," the statement said.



The administration of the dendrological park notes that several baobabs transplanted earlier are still flourishing in Shekvetili and Tbilisi. During their transfer, there were no artificial delays, the process took place in adequate time, and all the trees benefited from the creation of appropriate conditions.



"It should have happened this time as well, but unfortunately, Some people’s interference came to a tragic end. This once again demonstrates the unhealthy and harmful nature of the so-called 'opposition forces' based in Georgia. The style and manner of their actions clearly remind us of the previous government's approach," the statement from the Dendrological Park reads.



The export of the trees happened despite protests by conservationists who said the actions of the Convention on Biodiversity, the African Charter on Human and Peoples Rights and the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, of which Kenya was a signatory.



Kaya Elders objected to the export and demanded compensation from the government to conduct urgent rituals to appease the gods.



In the Mijikenda community, the Baobab trees are sacred shrines and homes for their gods.



Speaking to Daily Nation, the conservationists challenged the new Environment Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale to stick to the law and safeguard the country’s heritage.



Nature Kenya Coastal Region Program Officer Mr Francis Kagema said Kenya cannot convert its heritage into money.



“There are things that we should not translate into money, otherwise we will sell our children because they have the best body organs. We tried all we could to protect the trees. We put facts on the table, but the government thrashed us, the President stopped its export and later allowed it. We do not know what happened, but most likely money exchanged hands,” he claimed.